Melonie Diaz: 5 Things To Know About ‘Charmed’s Newest Witch

Meet Melonie Diaz, the latest actress cast in the ‘Charmed’ reboot! Here’s what you need to know about her.

1.) Melonie Diaz, 33, has been announced as one of three leading ladies on the ‘Charmed’ reboot. She’s playing one of the witchy sisters whose name is Mel, reports our sister site TV Line. Mel is being described as a “passionate, outspoken activist who loses her way in the wake of a family tragedy.” Mel is also a lesbian in the reboot which is being made by Jane The Virgin producers/writers Jennie Urman, Jennie O’Toole, and Amy Rardin. Before Melonie’s casting was announced, actor Ser’Darius Blain was revealed as the first actor to join the cast.

2.) Melonie has already made a splash in independent film. The young actress first came into the indie film scene in movies like Lords of Dogtown (2005) and then A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints (2006). In 2013 she starred alongside Michael B. Jordan in the critically acclaimed Fruitvale Station, the true story of a young black man named Oscar Grant III who was shot and killed by police on New Years Eve in 2008.

3.) She’s a born and bred New Yorker! Melonie is from New York City where she was raised on the Lower East Side by her parents who are of Puerto Rican descent. Melonie began studying acting at a young age and currently has a degree in Film Production from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

4.) ‘Charmed’ will not be her first time on television. Over the course of her career, Melonie has made quite a few appearances on some very notable television shows. She was a featured guest on an episode of Girls alongside Lena Dunham, and was also the star of one very twisted episode of HBO’s Room 104. Prior to that, Melonie appeared on shows like Law & Order, Nip/Tuck, and CSI: Miami.

5.) Melonie says she was a huge tomboy growing up. “Well it’s funny, the only reason why I started to act was because I used to be like a big tomboy,” Melonie told Queen Latifah on her talk show in 2014. “There was a teacher that was like — well, a mother of one of the players — that told my mom, ‘I really think Melonie should go and take acting classes’ and that’s how I went. It was just like, life!” She added, “I was the only girl on the whole baseball league. I was tough!”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited to see Melonie on the Charmed reboot? Will you be tuning in when it finally airs on The CW? Comment below, let us know!