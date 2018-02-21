Jack Whitehall: 5 Things To Know About The Comedian Hosting The 2018 BRIT Awards

Jack Whitehall’s hosting the 2018 BRIT Awards, and we couldn’t be more excited! Learn more about the hilarious comedian here!

1. He’s an accomplished (and super funny) comedian: Jack Whitehall, 29, isn’t even 30 yet and has already had a lifetime’s worth of achievements. He started his career in standup comedy at the famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2007, and now he sells out shows on the regular. He’s starred in several sitcoms, with his breakthrough role playing JP on Fresh Meat. He’s also starred in Bad Education and Bounty Hunters. He’s a regular panelist on shows like A League of Their Own and Backchat.

2. He went to school with Robert Pattinson: Jack was classmates with R-Patz at Tower House School in England. He’s often joked that he couldn’t get any good roles because Robert was always “stealing” them away from him! At one point, he and Robert actually could have been costars. Jack auditioned to be Harry Potter! That role, obviously went to Daniel Radcliffe, who then starred opposite Robert as Cedric Diggory. RIP Cedric!

3. He’s showbiz royalty: Jack’s the son of actress Hilary Gish and TV producer/talent agent Michael Whitehall. Michael represented heavyweights like Judi Dench, Colin Firth, and Richard Griffiths. Jack’s godfathers are actors Nigel Havers and Richard Griffiths.

4. He voiced a character in Frozen: Jack was the voice of Gothi, the troll priest in Frozen. He went uncredited for the minor voice role, but that’s him! Fun fact!

5. He’s hosting the BRIT Awards: Jack’s the latest in a line of accomplished British comedians to host the BRIT Awards, including close friend and former costar James Corden, and Russell Brand. He admitted that he’s got some last-minute jitters before the show airs, but we know that he’s gonna kill it!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Jack’s hosting the 2018 BRIT Awards? Let us know!