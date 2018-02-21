‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ Finale: Does Dean Propose To Lesley? Watch Shocking Promo

Wait, what?! Is Dean Unglert asking for Lesley Murphy’s hand in marriage on the finale of ‘The Bachelor Winter Games’!? See the promo!



So, The Bachelor Winter Games finale is shaping up to be some can’t-miss TV! The 15-second promo (via Us Weekly) is loaded with some surprising images but nothing can compare to Dean Unglert, 26, getting down on one knee in front of Lesley Murphy! Oh, and a gigantic diamond ring by Neil Lane also makes the briefest of appearances. Does this mean he actually asked her to marry him?! Check out loads more photos from season 1 right here!

Dean, who first appeared as a finalist on Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette before getting involved in a steamy love triangle on Bachelor in Paradise, knows how to entertain an audience. Could this shot of him proposing be a gag? And if so, where does the humongous sparkler come in? We’re dying to answers! We previously reported that Dean and Lesley aren’t just dating, they are an item!

“Dean is really happy with Lesley. They are both very goofy and have a lot of fun together,” an insider told E! News in January. “Things are pretty serious and they are exclusive as of now. They have been spending a lot of time together since the show ended filming.” In fact, according to the source these 2 are so enamored with each other, they are struggling to keep it to themselves! Dean and Lesley “weren’t supposed to be in public together yet.” Well, the cat is definitely out of the bag now! Tune into ABC on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. EST to see what happens!

