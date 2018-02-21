Winter Olympics: When Is The Closing Ceremony, Who’s Performing & More Details

It’s over? Already? The Winter Olympics’ closing ceremony is fast approaching, so get all the info on the end of the 2018 extravaganza.

The 2018 Winter Olympics Closing ceremony takes place on Feb. 25. It feels as if the Olympics just started, but just two weeks after the Winter games began in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the 2018 extravaganza will conclude on Feb. 25. The event, taking place at the Pyeonchang Olympic Stadium, will happen at 8 PM ET in Korea. That means it will happen at 6:00 AM EST / 3:00 AM PST. For those who want to see it all happen in real time, they better get up early and tune in to NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports apps.

It will also air during primetime. For those who want to sleep in on a Sunday morning, don’t worry. Just like with the Opening Ceremony, NBC will rebroadcast the Closing Ceremony during primetime on Feb. 25. The broadcast will air from 8:00 – 10:30 PM. While the broadcast may be edited, the commentators will offer their insight (and some context as to what viewers are seeing.) Though, after Katie Couric’s blunder about the Netherlands during the Opening Ceremony, maybe that’s not a good thing?

You might see a Russian flag for the first time. The 2018 Winter Olympics’ ban on the “R” word might be lifted before the end of the games. The International Olympic Committee suspended Russia following systemic doping at the 2014 Games in Sochi. In addition to having most of their teams banned from the games, athletes must compete as “Olympic Athletes From Russia,” instead of just representing Russia. Plus, they cannot display the Russian flag’s colors on their uniforms, wave the flag during the opening/closing ceremonies, or play the anthem if they win a gold medal.

A Russian curler, Alexander Krushelnitsky, 25, tested positive for meldonium, a heart medicine that increases blood flow and boost stamina. The substance has been banned since 2016, and Alexander faces being stripped of his bronze medal. The violation might hurt more than Alexander, as the IOC was considering reinstating Russia before the end of games, allowing “OARs” to march as “Russia” while waving their flags. “If confirmed this will be taken into account along with many other factors” regarding Russian behavior, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said, per the Washington Post.

K-Pop will be there. While the opening ceremonies were light on the K-Pop, the closing ceremonies will feature EXO, who will be joined by CL, a former member of the disbanded girl group 2ne1. MILCK, a Korean-American musician whose song “Quiet” became an anthem of the 2017 Women’s March will reportedly be there, according to Hello Giggles.

The Schedule is similar to the Opening Ceremony: The closing ceremony will open up with the playing of the South Korean national anthem, followed by the “Entry of Nations’ Flags,” according to the IOC. The Greek flag comes out first, with South Korea (the host nation) being last. Then it’s the “Parade of Athletes,” where everyone walks en mass and in no particular order.

A “Victory Ceremony” happens next, as some athletes are awarded their medals then. A “Moment of Remembrance” will lead to the playing of the Greek National Anthem, the lowering of the Olympic Flag before its handed off to the next host city. In this case, the mayor of Pyeonchang will hand it to the mayor of Beijing, the host of the 2020 Olympics. Ultimately, it ends with the extinguishing of the Olympic flame. The games are over.

Are you going to watch the 2018 Olympics Closing ceremony, HollywoodLifers?