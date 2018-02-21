Jennifer Lawrence Lashes Out At Fans Furious Over Her Wearing Revealed Dress Out In The Cold

Jennifer Lawrence has a message for her fans: chill. After some fans got hot over a pic of J-Law wearing a dress in the cold, she called their outrage ‘utterly ridiculous.’

“Wow. I don’t really know where to get started on this ‘Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold’ controversy,” Jennifer Lawrence, 27, posted to Facebook on Feb. 21, a day after a minor uproar over a photo showed her posing with her male Red Sparrow costars in London. While the gents were bundled up in warm jackets, Jennifer was dressed in a revealing Versace gown, one with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Some fans thought it was sexist that Jennifer had to endure the cold weather while the boys got to be warm, something she quickly shot down. “This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice.”

“This is sexist,” she continued, “this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over-reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It’s creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO!”

Well, there you go. Though, J-Law shouldn’t be too harsh. Fans were just looking out for her. “It must be about 3 degrees in London ATM, cold enough that the bloke actors have to wear coats and scarves to their press call and yet poor Jennifer Lawrence is wearing a small amount of fabric some might call a dress,” one tweeted. Others responded to Jennifer’s response. “I am not attacking Jennifer Lawrence for her choice of dress. She is entitled to wear whatever she wants. Still, I think her decision to wear this and freeze also shows that the roles men and women feel they need to play are firmly embedded in our society,” another user pointed out.

J-Law got into some hot water prior to this cold weather photo op controversy. While appearing at the 2018 BAFTA Awards, Joanna Lumley introduced Jennifer as “the hottest actress on the planet.” J-Law’s reaction to that compliment was, “Hi. That was a bit much, but thank you, Joanna.” The Internet seemed to explode over J-Law’s “rudeness,” but she explained that she wasn’t being rude and that it was all an inside joke.

