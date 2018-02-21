Donald Trump Blasted By Shooting Survivors & Parents: ‘How Many Children Have To Get Shot?’

‘I’m pissed!’ a furious father shouted at Donald Trump during the emotional listening session with survivors of the Florida shooting. ‘I’m never going to see my daughter again’, he cried.

President Donald Trump, 71, met with several survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb, 21 to discuss what can be done to stop tragedies like this from ever occurring again. While many students simply asked Trump for ‘change’, one 18-year-old survivor named Samuel Zeif took the microphone and, with a wavering voice, described his gut-wrenching loss during Nikolas Cruz‘s attack. “I lost a best friend, practically a brother. I’m here to use my voice because I know he can’t … I want to feel safe at school.” he said. “My 14-year-old brother was directly above me, in that classroom where Scott Beigel was murdered. Scott Beigel got my brother in the class… Me and my friends, we get scared when a car goes by… The 2nd amendment, I believe was for defense, and I fully respect that, like I said, but these [assault rifles] are not weapons of defense. These are weapons of war. And I just — I still can’t fathom that I myself am able to purchase one.”

But that wasn’t all. The first parent to mention guns was Cary Gruber, the father of 15-year-old shooting survivor Justin Gruber. “Seventeen lives are gone. I was lucky enough to get my son home,” he told Trump. “It’s not left and right, it’s not political, it’s a human issue. If a person isn’t old enough to buy a drink, they shouldn’t be old enough to buy a gun. If he’s not old enough to buy a beer, he should not be able to buy a gun at 18 years old.” His words were followed by the heartwreching pleas from Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow Pollack was among the 17 victims of the school shooting. “How many schools, how many children have to get shot?” he demanded of the President. “It should have been one school shooting and we should have fixed it. I’m pissed, because of my daughter, and I’m not going to see her again. She is not here, she is in the King David cemetery, that’s where I go to see my kid now.” He also shared that his daughter had been shot 9 times in the horrific shooting.

This tense and emotional meeting comes just hours after some of the students from the Parkland high school spoke to hundreds of gun control supporters at a rally in Tallahassee. Among the students who voiced their anger at the lack of action following these horrific attacks was senior Delaney Terr. “We’ve had enough of thoughts and prayers. We’ve had enough ‘you’re in our consideration, we’re going to think about it, we’re going to tell you how we feel because we support you so much’ because we know that that is not true. If you supported us, you would have made a change long ago and you would be making a change now, she said.”

“So this is to every lawmaker out there, no long can you take money from the NRA,” she added. “No longer can you fly under the radar and do whatever it is that you want to do. Because we are coming after you. We are coming after every single one of you and demanding that you take action. Demanding that you make a change.”

Trump has shown a willingness to consider legislation that might curb this violence, but only in very small ways. “Just a few moments ago I signed a memo directing the attorney general to propose regulations that ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns,” he said on Feb. 20, via CNN. The most common of these devices is the bump stock, which turns semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic machine guns, able to shoot hundreds of bullets in minutes. Time will tell if real change is possible in this divisive political climate.

LIVE: Pres. Trump holds a listening session on gun violence in the wake of last week's deadly school shooting. https://t.co/YfXJADZ4LT — ABC News (@ABC) February 21, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are you as surprised as we are by these students’ comments and questions? Share your responses in the comments section below.