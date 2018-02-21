‘The Voice’ Season 14: New Advisors & The Game-Changing Twist You Need To Know About

‘The Voice’ season 14 is right around the corner, and this season is shaping up to be epic. Before the Feb. 26 premiere, these are the key things you need to remember.

The Voice is back again, and the hit reality competition is switching things up! Veteran coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are returning, as well as season 11 and 12 coach Alicia Keys. Miley Cyrus is taking a break for season 14, and American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson will be taking a seat in the coveted red chair. The coaches have a great lineup of advisors who will be helping out over the course of season 14. Julia Michaels is with Adam, Trace Adkins is with Blake, Shawn Mendes is with Alicia, and Hailee Steinfeld is with Kelly.

Season 14 is going to be airing right around the same time as the American Idol reboot on ABC. When The Voice nabbed Kelly, it was a total shocker. She was the first-ever Idol winner! She revealed why she joined The Voice over Idol. “We’re used to the Voice schedule, we already have to work around it because of our family,” Kelly told EW. “We [Kelly and husband Brandon Blackstock] have four children — that can be very taxing with a schedule. It was just a no-brainer for me with The Voice because of that alone. But my thing is, I was kind of bummed too when [Idol] came to me. I hope it’s super successful.”

The show’s executive producer Audrey Morrissey also teased that there’s a “new element” coming in season 14. “This upcoming spring season, we’ve added a new element that I can’t quite talk about yet that will be a new exciting twist,” she told Huffington Post. But we now know that twist! It’s called “The Block.” In a promo video, host Carson Daly explains what this means. “In addition to the big red button we all know, each coaches chair has three new powerful buttons with the names of the other three coaches. These allow each coach to block another coach from getting an artist. Each coach has only one block, and only one block is allowed per audition.” This is going to take the blind auditions to a whole new level!

The Voice season 14 premieres Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

HollywoodLifers, which coach this season is your favorite? Let us know!