Farrah, Kailyn & More ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Slam Jenelle Evans’ Husband For Homophobic Tweets

Farrah Abraham, Kailyn Lowry and more are criticizing David Easen after he fired off a homophobic statement on Twitter that resulted in his firing. See their reactions!

Teen Mom stars Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer and Farrah Abraham have slammed Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason after he allegedly called members of the LGBT community “abominations” in a now-deleted tweet.

“I’m absolutely disturbed by the comments David made regarding gay & transgender parents,” Kailyn Lowry tweeted on Feb. 19, and Chelsea Houska retweeted her message. “People are removed from shows for comments like that…I just do not understand how the network is allowing them to get away with this,” Kailyn added.

“They need HELP! Something needs to happen! This is all disturbing to say they least, but not surprising!” Leah Messer also tweeted. Farrah Abraham shared a fan’s screenshots of David’s alleged tweets with the message: “If they fired @F1abraham they should fire David and Jenelle! Homophobia is not acceptable! #FireJenelle.” Farrah also retweeted her ex Simon Saran‘s message: “This is not the example we should be setting for our youth. I have many trustworthy and hardworking individuals that are Gay and Lesbians. They are outstanding individuals. I proud to have them on my team. This is actually embarrassing to see someone say this. #TeenMomOG #LGBT.”

David has since been fired by MTV, with the network explaining in a statement: “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

See more tweets from Teen Mom stars about David Eason:

I’m absolutely disturbed by the comments David made regarding gay & transgender parents. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 19, 2018

I just do not understand how the network is allowing them to get away with this. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 19, 2018

They need HELP! Something needs to happen! This is all disturbing to say they least, but not surprising! 😞🙄 https://t.co/h662cEMuLN — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) February 20, 2018

In the meantime, I suggest you all report @davideportcity to @Twitter for the racist, homophobic hateful garbage he is posting. — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) February 19, 2018

HollywoodLifers, where do you stand on this?