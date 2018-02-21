Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi ‘Looks Just Like’ Her & She ‘Can’t Stop Staring’ At Her Baby Girl

Kylie Jenner has just revealed who Stormi Webster looks like, and her answer is every mother’s dream!

It looks like Kylie Jenner, 20, has a mini-me. When a fan asked the makeup mogul how her baby Stormi Webster is doing she replied with, “She’s good still staring at her all day. She looks just like me when I was a baby.” So cute, right? She shared the sweet announcement to Twitter on Feb. 21, and we can’t help but feel all warm and fuzzy inside! So far, we’ve only seen one pic of the baby, which only gave us a glimpse of her chubby cheeks. Nevertheless, this new reveal is the gift we didn’t know we needed.

Kylie has certainly made both pregnancy and parenting look easy. As we previously reported, the new mom has already lost a whopping 35 pounds after giving birth on Feb. 1. How’s that for a snapback?! Kylie didn’t waste anytime when it came to getting her body back. She’s been working out with a team of trainers and eating clean, according to Life & Style Magazine. Her workouts include a lot of strength training and cardio. Her Revenge Body sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, is probably so proud. But don’t let Kylie’s fitness routine fool you, she’s still very focused on Stormi. Her and baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, have gone above and beyond for their new baby and she’s only 3 weeks old.

Just days after Stormi’s birth, her extravagant nursery was revealed. Kylie reportedly splurged on a $3, 500 changing table, and all organic products. Even Stormi’s toys are eco-friendly, and we know they weren’t cheap. But, of course the new baby deserves nothing but the best, and we can’t wait to see her cute little face.

she’s good 😊 still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby 😊 https://t.co/fEFsSeNO6Z — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

HollywoodLifers, isn’t it so cute that Stormi looks like Kylie?!