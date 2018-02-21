Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Enjoying ‘Couples Massages’ & ‘Breakfast In Bed’ During Getaway

So hot! We’ve got all the sizzling details on Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s honeymoon-like vacation to Jamaica!

Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, are currently kicking back together on a getaway in Jamaica! And now, thanks to our insiders, we’ve got all the important details on their romantic time on the scenic island — and let’s just say it’s just as steamy as your imagining! “Selena’s having the best time on their trip, she’s been telling her friends that it feels they’re on their honeymoon,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve been getting private couple’s massages every day and having breakfast served in bed. Everything has been so perfect, it’s a dream come true.” Awww!

We’re also learning how Sel is reacting to the shocking news that her friend Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have separated. “Selena is absolutely heartbroken over Jennifer and Justin’s divorce. She adores Jennifer and thinks the world of Justin, she really thought they were the perfect couple together, they were her inspiration. But as sad as Selena is she’s not going to let Jennifer’s failed marriage deter her from thinking she can have her happy ending with Justin.” Head here to see some cute snaps of Justin and Selena! As fans know, Jelena are in the tropics for Justin’s father’s wedding on Feb. 19. Jeremy Bieber, 42, tied the knot with girlfriend Chelsey Rebelo and not long after, fans learned that she is pregnant with their first child together! The Biebs is gonna be a big brother again! He already has 2 younger siblings, Jaxon Bieber, 8, and Jazmyn Bieber, 9, from Jeremy’s relationship with Erin Wagner.

