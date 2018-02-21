Sam Smith Gets The BRIT Awards Crowd On Their Feet With ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’

Sam Smith put on a flawless performance of his hit ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ at the 2018 BRIT Awards, bringing the emotion and charm that he’s so famous for!

Sam Smith, 25, had everyone standing at the 2018 BRIT Awards on Feb. 21 as he performed “Too Good at Goodbyes.” Seriously, the crowd at the 02 Arena in London, England didn’t appear this excited all night!

Sam looked adorable in a brown suede suit and white t-shirt, oozing his trademark charisma as he strode around the stage under a golden spotlight to make eye contact with various lucky audience members. See more of Sam Smith’s best pics here.

Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, Rag’n’Bone Man, Jorja Smith, Rita Ora and Stormzy have all performed or will be taking the stage later today, so keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com all day for full BRIT Awards coverage!

