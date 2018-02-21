Watch
Parkland Students Speak: Watch 5 Powerful Speeches From FL Kids As They Take On The State

Making their voices heard! Survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting took their demand for stricter gun laws to Tallahassee.

Survivors of the devastating shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida have traveled to their state capitol to push for common-sense gun laws that might have helped prevent the tragedy that struck their community. On Wednesday, Feb. 21 they were joined at a rally in Tallahassee by hundreds of other students to make voices heard and demand that laws change to prevent these national tragedies. Among the speakers was a survivor named Florence Yared who had these words for lawmakers: “To Congress… you have the power to change things. And if you don’t, then we will change you! We are too young to vote, but soon we will be able to vote, and we will vote you out.”

Delaney Terr, a senior and fellow survivor of Nikolas Cruz‘s brutal attack on the Florida high school, said this to those assembled: “We’ve had enough of thoughts and prayers. We’ve had enough ‘you’re in our consideration, we’re going to think about it, we’re going to tell you how we feel because we support you so much’ because we know that that is not true. If you supported us, you would have made a change long ago and you would be making a change now. So this is to every lawmaker out there, no long can you take money from the NRA. No longer can you fly under the radar and do whatever it is that you want to do. Because we are coming after you. We are coming after every single one of you and demanding that you take action. Demanding that you make a change.” Head here to take a look back at the tragedy in Parkland and beyond.

Another speaker was senior Ryan Deitsch, who shared this with the crowd: “…the life of innocents have been taken, day after day after day, and it does not matter what we say, it does not matter how many people die, the legislature, those in power have not taken action. They’ve been using their words, they’ve been using political double-talk as much as they can, and it’s not a weapon that I want them to be able to use anymore. They can walk around any question they want, but the more they don’t act, the more they don’t deserve to be in office.”

This day of powerful words comes just after the Florida state legislature refused to even debate an assault weapons ban. This happened with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas in the room. “How could they do that to us ? Are you Kidding me ???” shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez wrote in response on Twitter.  “#NeverAgain We are not forgetting this come Midterm Elections – the Anger that I feel right now is indescribable.”

HollywoodLifers, are you as inspired as we are by their actions? Let us know in the comments section below.