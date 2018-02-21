‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Recap: A New HOH Puts The Boys In Charge

Not only did the guys regain control of the house with a major HOH win, but two big names were put up for eviction on the latest ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

Mark McGrath, 49, won Head of Household on the February 21 episode of Celebrity Big Brother. When it came time to present the nominees for eviction, Mark chose to split up one of the biggest alliances in the house by nominating Brandi Glanville and Ariadna Gutierrez. Now this is interesting because the next episode of CBB on Friday, February 23 is a DOUBLE eviction. But we have some time until then, so find out how the HOH competition unfolded and other revelations that went down in this episode!

The Head of Household competition is Red Carpet Ride and it’s hilarious to watch because it forces the house guests to cross a “red carpet” that is basically like a wobbly rope bridge. They have to cross without touching the floor below and push the button but it’s extremely difficult. Marissa Jaret Winokur, Brandi and Ari compete first and Marissa even tries to help them by offering advice — though it doesn’t work so well. When it’s time for the guys to go, none of them seem to offer each other any help until Ross Mathews is the last man standing. Both Mark and James Maslow offer advice and cheer him on until he finally makes it across! It comes down to the fastest three: Mark, James and Brandi. It’s James who gets across first, but he waits for Mark to win so that he can be HOH instead of Brandi — which is exactly what happens. Of course Omarosa wasn’t able to compete because she was the previous HOH.

In this episode two things were revealed. The first is that Metta World Peace went to Omarosa before eviction asking to be put up once Ross saved himself. The second is that Ross and Marissa created a second Final Four alliance (Roomie Squad) with Mark and James before the veto and elimination. However, Marissa revealed that her loyalty is more to the girls (Brandi and Ari) than anyone else and that she only joined the boys alliance to save Ross.

On top of that, Ross tried to unite both alliances as a group of six to finally get Omarosa out. His reasoning is that Omarosa is the only person he’s not working with and she’s gunning for him, so if he can unite everyone he can finally get her out. However, Ari gets suspicious of Ross’ loyalty when she catches him talking to Mark in the kitchen. The problem? Omarosa still has the ability to place doubt in everyone’s mind, and she quickly does that to Marissa by suggesting that Mark and James were targeting her.

Once Mark won HOH he made it clear he was looking to put Ari and Brandi up against each other so he could split them up. The problem with that? Marissa is still gunning for both Ari and Brandi, as is Ross in a way, so they both desperately tried to convince James and Mark that Omarosa needed to be the one to go. How did they attempt that? By telling Mark and James all of the crazy things Omarosa has been saying and reminding them repeatedly how often she’s been lying to everyone in the house to pit them against each other. It was enough to plant the seed in Mark’s head so that he revealed he was definitely considering getting rid of her once and for all. But, as you already know, it wasn’t enough to put Omarosa up over Ariadna. Bummer.

