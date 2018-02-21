Lorde and Jack Antonoff sure looked like more than pals as they spent a PDA packed day in her native New Zealand. We’ve got the pics.

Romance rumors have dogged Lorde, 21, and her main collaborator Jack Antonoff, 33, ever since the news dropped that he split from his longtime girlfriend Lena Dunham 31. While the Bleachers frontman claimed he was definitely a single man following his breakup, he sure looked cozy with the “Green Light” singer while strolling through her hometown of Auckland, New Zealand. Lorde — real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor — was seen holding on tightly to Jack with both arms while holding hands in other pics. Both of the talented artists were smiling from ear to ear and looked so happy to be together. SEE PICS OF LORDE AND JACK’S PDA HERE.

The two already have a super close professional relationship as Jack co-wrote 10 of the songs on Lorde’s Melodrama album and the they attended the 2018 Grammys together as the LP was up for Album of the Year honors. The singer looked super cute in a sheer green top with a black bra underneath with a pair of crisp white trousers for their outing. Hey, it is summer down in New Zealand so there was no reason to bundle up. Jack performed with Bleachers in Auckland on Feb. 17 but it looks like he wanted to hang around a little longer so Lorde could show him around her hometown.

After his breakup with Lena, Jack took to Twitter on Jan. 16 to claim he was a single man after rumors started swirling that he was romantically involved with the Kiwi singer. He wrote, “Normally I would never address rumors but I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, I’m not seeing anyone. lol.” Well, a lot can change in a month’s time!

