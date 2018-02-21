Rita Ora & Liam Payne Bring The Sexy To The BRIT Awards With ‘For You’ Performance

Well, that was fifty shades of hot. After Rita Ora performed a medley of her hits at the BRIT Awards, Liam Payne joined her to perform their ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ hit, ‘For You.’

First, it was The Weeknd, 28, with “Earned It.” Then, it was Taylor Swift, 28, and Zayn Malik, 25, with “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” Now, to finish off the Fifty Shades singles trilogy, in comes Liam Payne, 24, and Rita Ora, 27, with “For You.” Arguably, the songs are better than the movies they come from, and fans were definitely feeling it when Liam and Rita performed at the 2018 BRIT Awards. First, Rita made her entrance singing “Your Song,” accompanied by similarly dressed backup dancers.

She then segued into “Anywhere,” but fans were wondering – where was Liam? They didn’t have to wait long. As the arena got dark, the former One Direction member appeared to set the mood. Rita, having done a quick costume change, joined Liam to deliver a sensual — albeit quick — performance of their joint hit, “For You.” Just as quickly as he appeared, Liam and Rita’s song was over. Always leave them wanting more.

Rita was already scheduled to perform at the BRIT Awards, but the 2017 MTV EMA host decided to tweet an invitation to Liam on Feb. 19. “Hey [Liam], fancy joining me on stage at The #BRITs 2018?” He responded with a video. “Well hi there Rita! Yes I suppose I can come and join you on stage for a little bit. So I’ll see you on Wednesday I guess!” Rita then responded that she was “so excited” to have someone to sing with her. Nice. Who could blame her for being excited? This performance was just as good as, if not better than, their appearance on The Tonight Show at the start of the month.

One of the UK’s most successful artists @RitaOra is KILLING it on the #BRITs stage right now! SO 👏 MANY 👏 HITS 👏 She can’t be stopped! #RitaOraBRITs Watch The #BRITs LIVE here: https://t.co/YP6iG713ES pic.twitter.com/XOA0ixyHTV — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 21, 2018

liam and rita looking hottttt 🔥🔥🔥 #LiamPayneBRITs — sophie◟̽◞̽ (@alwaysslou) February 21, 2018

Liam’s number one fan, Cheryl, 34, was reportedly planning to attend, despite the reports that their relationship was “on the rocks.” With rumors that Cheryl was ready to free herself of this relationship, Liam is ready, willing and able to do anything to “resolve their problems,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He’s not ready to throw in the towel just yet.” Cheryl has felt like she’s “ a single mom,” having looked after hear and Liam’s son Bear Grey since birth. Yet, it’s a new year and Liam, the source says, “can’t imagine his life now without her and his son. They are his everything.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Liam and Rita’s performance? Was it hot?