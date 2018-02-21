Liam Payne & Cheryl Put Split Rumors To Rest On The Brit Awards Red Carpet

That’s the look of love! Liam Payne was all smiles with his girlfriend, Cheryl, on his hip at the 2018 Brit Awards.

Which one of these two gorgeous people is the lucky one? Liam Payne, 24, and Cheryl, 34, stepped out together on the red carpet at the 2018 Brit Awards on Wednesday, February 21. The new parents were glowing with happiness, and we can’t help but notice the way Liam just can’t take his eyes off of Cheryl. Valentine’s Day may be over, but the romance is still sizzling with these two!

Liam looked dapper in a blue sports jacket and all black underneath, while his lady, Cheryl, stunned in a black mini. There was loads of PDA as Liam and Cheryl posed for the camera, with the couple holding hands and even doing a little bit of canoodling. They continuously made eye contact, too, showing how in sync they are as a pair. In short, we’re basically obsessed with Liam and Cheryl after this latest red carpet appearance! The only thing that would have made it better? A cameo by their son, Bear, who will turn one years old on March 22, 2018. We can’t wait for the birthday pics!

