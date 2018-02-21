Liam Gallagher Performs Heartbreaking Tribute To Manchester Attack Victims At BRIT Awards

Liam Gallagher performed an emotional version of ‘Live Forever’ at the BRITs, honoring the 22 people who were killed in the Manchester Arena attack last May.

Liam Gallagher, 45, delivered one of the most stirring performances of his career at the 2018 BRIT Awards on Feb. 21 in honor of those who died in the Manchester attack last year. The former Oasis member sang “Live Forever,” and there wasn’t a dry eye in the 02 Arena. His stage set was simple, and he stood at the microphone wearing a casual green coat as he crooned the classic Oasis hit.

“It will be the biggest talking point of the night. The whole industry wants to come together to pay their respects to the victims,” a source previously told The Sun of the BRIT Awards tribute. “The effects of that terrible night resonated far and wide in the music industry and it’s only right everyone comes together to pay their respects.”

Twenty-two people lost their lives during the horrible bombing that took place at Ariana Grande‘s concert in Manchester, England in May 2017. Ariana later returned to the city for the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which raised aid for the victims and featured performances from Justin Bieber, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Katy Perry and more. See photos from the One Love Manchester show here.

