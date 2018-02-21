Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: The Romantic Push Present He Reportedly Gave Her After Stormi’s Birth

Travis Scott generously gifted Kylie Jenner impressive jewelry as a push present shortly after she gave birth and she may have already flaunted it on Instagram.

Aw! Travis Scott, 25, showed his baby mama Kylie Jenner, 20, some love and appreciation when he gave her jewelry as a push present after she gave birth to baby Stormi, according to USWeekly. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may have already showed off one of the goods when she took to Instagram a few weeks ago to post a photo of herself in a tracksuit while wearing a ring on her wedding finger. There’s no confirmation on whether or not that was the push present from Trav or if it was simply a promise ring from the rapper, but it sure makes us wonder! Another guess is an actual engagement ring but of course, only time will tell with this private couple.

In addition to the ring, Kylie’s been seen with other lavishing things such as spiky boots and a new Hermes bag that she was seen with on Valentine’s Day. Although Kylie’s been enjoying her new belongings, she hasn’t been seen out much since she announced the birth of her daughter but according to a source that spoke with UsWeekly, Travis has been by her side whenever he can. “He hasn’t left her side except for work obligations,” the source said. Travis’ family has also flown out to spend time with the new mama and baby, the source revealed.

Travis is definitely proving he’s a supportive dad and recent reports have also said he’s very protective over Stormi. With such loving parents, she is one lucky baby girl! We can’t wait to see Kylie, Travis and Stormi out together as a family. It’s sure to be adorable!

