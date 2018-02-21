This Kylie Jenner & Stormi-Inspired Manicure That Features A Clay Hand Is Freaking Out Instagram

Fans have taken their Kardashian obsession to a new level by creating a Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster-inspired manicure. Wait until you see this video!

Kylie Jenner, 20, made history when her photo of baby Stormi Webster became the most liked photo on Instagram in 2018. In celebration, a Moscow-based nail salon recreated the special moment in the form of a manicure on Feb. 17. Yes, you read that correctly! The salon, Nail Sunny created a 3D version of the pic where baby Stormi sweetly wrapped her hand around Kylie’s finger. To make the look work, the manicurist simply placed the clay tribute on top of a nail which, allows the small clay hand to move. Although the design is extremely creepy, we can’t help but applaud their artistic skills.

However, some fans don’t share our enthusiasm. “WHAT THE HELL,” one fan commented under the nail salon’s Instagram post. “Kylie’s fans do not approve lol,” another user said. Nevertheless, the overall gesture is extremely sweet, and it wasn’t the first time Nail Sunny paid homage to the lip kit mogul. On Feb. 6, the salon did another nail creation, but this time it was Kylie’s baby bump. In a video captioned, “Guess who? #congratulations #for @kyliejenner,” the manicurist can be seen recapturing Kylie’s pregnancy moments from her adorable “To Our Daughter” video. Crazy, right? The video got over 2 million views, and fans seemed just as bothered with it as they are with the new Stormi design. We’re just wondering how Kylie feels about it!

Since Stormi’s birth, Kylie has returned to social media. In addition to posting the pic of her baby girl, Kylie has shown the world her post pregnancy body is just as hot! We can’t wait to see more of Kylie and her baby, but that may not happen if Kylie’s baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, has anything to do with it. As we previously reported, Travis is adamant about keeping Stormi out of the spotlight. If he has his way, Stormi will never make an appearance on KUWTK. Being that Kylie hid her entire pregnancy this may be a possibility, but I guess we will have to wait and see.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster-inspired manicure?