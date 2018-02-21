Kylie Jenner Quits Using Snapchat After New Update Annoys Her: ‘This Is So Sad’

Kylie Jenner, like many fed up social media users, has stopped using Snapchat. Find out why here!

Snapchat’s latest update has upset a lot of fans, and Kylie Jenner, 20, is no exception. The lip kit mogul took to Twitter to express her frustration with the app on Feb. 21, and it’s totally relatable. “Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad,” Kylie tweeted. And, of course a few fans reiterated Kylie’s sentiments with “OMG if the queen of snapchat hates snapchat then why isn’t snapchat taking notes?? We don’t like it!!!!” So funny, right?

But, just so she wasn’t caught throwing major shade, Kylie posted a follow up tweet which read, “still love you tho snap… my first love.” Kylie certainly has a point. Don’t you remember the good days when it was easy to find your friend’s stories on Snapchat? Nevertheless, this wouldn’t be the first time Kylie complained about the app. Just eight days after her daughter Stormi Webster’s birth, Kylie shared her disapproval of the app’s new layout. “Mm just saw the new Snapchat.. I don’t know how I feel about it! What do you guys think?” Kylie tweeted on Feb. 9. I guess it’s safe to say her Snap experience hasn’t gotten any better if she’s willing to quit using it all together!

Now that we think of it, we haven’t really seen much of Kylie on the app. The last time we remember Kylie on Snapchat was when she posed with her baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, in white masks. And for those of you who don’t know, the new parents wore the masks to protect their baby girl from germs. “Kylie got boxes of medical masks for people to wear around Stormi because she doesn’t want her exposed to any germs, she’s still so brand new,” a source close to Kylie shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. They’re such good parents, right?

