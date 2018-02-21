Kourtney Kardashian won’t be happy about this! It looks like her sister, Kim Kardashian, could be getting buddy-buddy with Scott Disick’s new girl, Sofia Richie. Whoa!

Kim Kardashian, 37, posted a photo of the most adorable dog to her Instagram story on Feb. 20, and at first glance, it was nothing more than a picture of a cute pup. Upon further investigation, though, it looks like this snapshot may reveal a WHOLE lot more — is Kim spending time with Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie?! Sofia has recently posted several photos and videos of herself with the same pooch, and when she first debuted the pet on Instagram, she captioned it, “Our newest family member.” Sofia has said on Snapchat that the dog is Scott and his daughter, Penelope Disick’s, but the caption makes it seem like she and Scott have claimed the dog together.

So, Kim could’ve just been paying Scott a visit without Sofia even there when she saw the dog, but still, the whole situation raises questions! We can’t imagine that Kourtney Kardashian would be too thrilled if Kim was spending time with her ex’s new girl. The Kardashian family has yet to publicly embrace Scott’s relationship with Sofia — she wasn’t invited to join Scott at the family Christmas Eve party, and the two were dating for months before she met his kids. However, the unlikely couple, who are 15 years apart, have been dating for several months now, so perhaps the family decided that it may be time to give Sofia a chance.

The beginning of Scott and Sofia’s relationship was recently documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Although Sofia didn’t actually appear on the show herself, Kris Jenner discussed the romance with Scott, and Kim told the cameras that she decided to give it her nod of approval. “Whatever makes him happy,” she said. “I don’t judge. I don’t care. I just hope he’s making good choices.”

