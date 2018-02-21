Justin Bieber Talking Marriage & Kids With Selena Gomez As He Won’t Propose Because Of Her Mom

Justin Bieber’s got marriage on the mind after bringing Selena Gomez to his dad’s wedding. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

There’s nothing like attending a wedding to make you think about what your own ceremony would be like. For Justin Bieber, 23, he brought along girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, to his dad Jeremy‘s beachside nuptials in Jamaica and now the two are wondering what their own future holds. “Justin has been thinking a lot about his future with Selena since they’ve been in Jamaica. Justin’s really inspired right now and that has not only sparked new music from Justin, but personal conversation with his loved ones as well. Justin and Selena have been having discussions about their future together and they can absolutely see a life where they are married and enjoying kids together,” a source close to the Biebs tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Selena told Justin that since she has been recovering from her kidney operation she just wants to live life more freely, and she has been thinking a lot about ‘What if’ and what if she had never gotten her transplant from Francia, and that made Justin really emotional. He can’t imagine what life would be like without Selena and he let her know that he’s ready for the next step whenever she is. Whether that be engagement or children or whatever, he’ll be ready,” our insider adds. See pics of Jelena’s super romantic Valentine’s Day, here.

For now the couple needs to win over Selena’s mom Mandy Teefey, 41, as she’s still really unhappy about the reunited lovebirds. Justin’s been doing everything he can to prove that he’s worthy of Sel’s love this time around and that he’s a changed man. He’s grown up so much since they were last together when he was still in his wild late teens. Now he’s a well behaved, church going guy and has been doing everything possible to show how serious he is about Selena this time around. Bringing her as his date to his dad’s wedding proves how deeply he loves and cherishes her. Maybe the next wedding he goes to will be his own with Selena!

