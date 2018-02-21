Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux: Heartbreak After Learning They Couldn’t Have Babies

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s relationship reportedly took a hit because they couldn’t have children. But, was it the reason they decided to separate?

Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Justin Theroux, 46, reportedly split for a slew a different reasons. However, one factor that led to the demise of their marriage was something they discovered in the early stages of their relationship — The couple could not have children. After Theroux proposed to Aniston in 2012, the pair had hoped to eventually start a family together, according to People. “When Jen met Justin, she had almost given up on the idea that she would have kids,” a source told the mag. “They wanted to have a baby, but it didn’t work out.” The insider noted that although they were disappointed, the news didn’t completely devastate them. “She has been sad that it never happened, but it never consumer her.”

As time went on the couple reportedly went through complications of wanting different things. — She loved living in LA, and he wanted to live in New York City. “For many months they tried to make it work,” the mag reported. “They even had therapy. She feels sad and disappointed. She didn’t expect to be single again.” Ultimately, Aniston and Theroux’s love reportedly didn’t deplete, but their ability to adapt to their separate interests became too much.

Aniston and Theroux announced their split on February 15 in a joint statement which read: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.” The pair were together for nearly seven years and married for two and a half years.

The couple seemed happier than ever despite splitting their time on both coasts. They even vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in the beginning of 2018, where they rang in the New Year with close friends.

Although they’ve decided to go their separate ways, Aniston and Theroux insist they will continue to their cherished friendship. However, now, many fans have already shipped a romantic reunion between Aniston and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, 54, who called it quits in 2005.

