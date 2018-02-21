Harry Styles Wins Video Of The Year At BRIT Awards, Beats Former Bandmates Zayn & Liam Payne

While 3 former 1D members — Harry Styles, Zayn, & Liam Payne — were nominated for Best Video at the 2018 Brit Awards, only 1 came out on top! Congrats, Harry!

In a battle for best British music video of the year, Harry Styles, 24, triumphed at the 2018 Brit Awards on Feb. 21! Competing against his former One Direction bandmates, Zayn Malik, 25, and Liam Payne, 24, Harry definitely proved he deserved the honor. The star won for his hit “Sign of the Times,” in which he’s literally flying through the air in the music video. Talk about an epic vid! Click here to see the best-dressed celebs at the 2018 Brit Awards.

The best part of the award though is that the winner was picked by fans! Before and throughout the show, fans could tweet their vote for who would take home the honor — and it’s no surprise Harry’s dedicated fanbase totally followed through. Unfortunately the star could not be at the show to accept his Brit, but he relayed his gratitude through a third party. Harry’s winning music vid is beyond impressive too, as he was attached to a helicopter, dangling through the air during filming. SO amazing!

Zayn was nominated for his and Taylor Swift‘s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” video while Liam’s “Strip That Down” vid was in the running as well. But aside from his former bandmates, Harry was up against Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, and Calvin Harris, to name a few. We love that even though Harry, Zayn, and Liam only recently debuted their solo music, they’re already gaining major recognition as artists all on their own. And the excitement isn’t lost on them either.

“The fact that we’ve just come out of our band and everyone’s already up for these things, it’s fantastic,” Liam recently told BBC News. “I’m not going to put a bet on myself,” he added. “There was some fantastic music out last year. I’m just happy to be part of that.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — did you think one of the One Direction guys would win? Who were YOU rooting for?