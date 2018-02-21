Colton Haynes Reveals His Mom Will Die Without A New Liver: Read Heartbreaking Message

Colton Haynes took to Instragram on Feb. 20 to reveal the devastating news that his mother is in dire need of a liver transplant and doesn’t have a lot of time to get one.

So sad. Colton Haynes, 29, gave his Instagram followers some sad news when he posted a photo of his mother in a hospital bed with a heartbreaking caption explaining that she was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure and although a liver transplant could cure it, she doesn’t have much time to wait for one. In the detailed explanation, Colton calls his mother “strong” and “funny” and said they are moving her over to hospice care to keep her comfortable since the doctor said they should focus on her quality of life rather than quantity. “My mom, Dana, always loves to laugh,” Colton’s caption read. “Even when her liver & kidney doctors gave us the worst news you could get, my mom looked at us and said, ‘The best thing to do in these situations is to laugh.’ She then chuckled so loud you could hear it to the other end of the hospital.” The actor also revealed that he and his siblings, who are all around the country, have been taking turns to be with her and have also hired a full time nurse, which has been paid for after a GoFundMe page was set up and reached its goal. He also said any extra donations on the page will go toward the American Liver Foundation to help others going through similar situations.

“My strong mother has always been the anchor of this family and our best friend,” his caption continued. “Now we’re being forced to say goodbye to her.” Colton’s post was met a ton of support and well wishes for him and his family. Many responded with prayers and reminders for him to stay strong. Colton also posted a sweet photo of him with his mom while she was in her hospital bed just hours earlier and in it, he’s looking down at her with a kissing face.

Before he shared news of his mom on social media, Colton made headlines back in Nov. when he took to Instagram to reveal got really emotional at Serena Williams‘s wedding and did some “ugly crying.” The talented star had his own special wedding on Oct. 27 when he married Four Seasons hotels artistic director Jeff Leatham with Kris Jenner, 62, officiating it.

We are sending many warm wishes to Colton and his family during this difficult time.

HollywoodLifers, please send your best wishes to Colton and his family in the comments below.