Chris Brown Believes Karma Is The Reason Wendy Williams Is Sick: He Has A ‘Hard Time Feeling Bad’

Word has it, Chris Brown doesn’t have much sympathy for Wendy Williams in light of her shocking Graves’ disease diagnosis!

Wendy Williams has racked up more than a few enemies over the years! The 53-year-old daytime talk show host is known for her unflinching willingness to call people out for their mistakes and sometimes it gets pretty nasty! So, now that she’s dealing with a Graves’ disease diagnosis, she’s not getting much pity from certain corners of the entertainment world where she has slung mud! And according to our sources, Chris Brown, who has felt Wendy’s ire more than once, is struggling to feel bad for the TV personality as she goes on hiatus to manage her disease. Head here for tons more photos of Chris!

“Chris feels bad Wendy is suffering an illness, but he can’t help but think bad karma is to blame for her poor health,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Chris has been the target of Wendy’s criticism and judgement many times over the years so he has a hard time feeling too bad that she will be off the air for a few weeks. Chris is a big believer in the energy in the universe and he thinks cosmic karma may be partly to blame for Wendy’s problems. Chris feels that it’s because Wendy spends so much time dissing him, and others, that she has gotten so sick. Chris thinks that when she recovers, Wendy will think twice before she continues to bully people on her TV show. Chris is hoping her struggles with her health will make her a nicer person on the other side.”

Prior to the revelation about Graves’ disease, the sassy commentator told fans in a video that she’s struggling with “flu-ish” symptoms on Feb. 15. “I had to be talked out of going to work today and taking off a few days to get myself together,” she explained. “I guess when you don’t take a sick day EVER in over 25 years the ground is supposed to shake! LOL.”

