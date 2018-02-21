Chris Brown & Rihanna Reportedly ‘Talk All The Time’ 5 Years After Split: They’re ‘Good Friends’

Fans were shocked to see Chris Brown wishing Rihanna a happy birthday so publicly on Feb. 20, but a new report claims they ‘are good friends’.

Rihanna fans were quick to lash out at Chris Brown, 28, on Feb. 20, after he publicly wished his ex a happy birthday, via Instagram. Obviously, they had a toxic relationship a few years back, so her fans quickly became defensive upon seeing Chris’ message to the 30-year-old singer. But interestingly, a new report claims they “talk all the time,” so his message shouldn’t be a cause of concern for anyone. “Fans might have been surprised that Chris wished Rihanna a happy birthday so very publicly on social media,” a source told Us Weekly. “However, they are good friends and talk all the time.”

To be honest, this is quite surprising, considering Chris and Rihanna’s one-year relationship ended in 2009, after he famously attacked her in his car while on their way to a Grammy Awards party. After charges were pressed against him, he pleaded guilty to the horrific assault and accepted a plea deal, giving him five years of probation and one year of domestic violence counseling. Chris and Rihanna briefly reunited — romantically — in 2012, but they parted ways for the second time in 2013. Rihanna is is now dating Saudi billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel. Chris, on the other hand, is single.

In his 2017 documentary, Welcome to My Life, Chris talked about his relationship with Rihanna, saying, “My trust was totally lost with her, she hated me after [I attacked her]. I tried everything, she didn’t care. She just didn’t trust me after that. From there, it just went downhill because there were too many verbal fights, physical fights as well. Mutual sides. It is the first time I get to say anything. We would fight each other. She would hit me, I would hit her and it never was OK.”

