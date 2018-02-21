Khloe Kardashian & More Stars Who Put Their Baby Bumps On Display In Tight Dresses

Oh baby! Khloe Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen know how to dress their baby bumps in style! See these stars and more faulting their growing bellies in beautiful dresses!

Bumpin’ in style! — When it comes to stars like Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Chrissy Teigen, 32, baby bumps have never looked better. These celebs and many more have become masters at styling their growing bellies in the most stunning dresses. Not only have these glowing women proved pregnancy style is sexier than ever, they’ve raised the bar when it comes to creativity. Whether it’s a plunging gown, a thigh high slit, or a special accessory — Khloe, Chrissy and more expectant mothers of Hollywood have heads turning when they step out. Check out more pregnant celebs who flaunt their baby bumps in tight dresses in our attached gallery!

Khloe Kardashian has been flaunting her baby bump in tight dresses since she confirmed her pregnancy on December 20. So far, the Good American designer has showed off her growing belly in a number of styles including the colors black, blue, white, nude, and red. To celebrate her six month mark in her pregnancy on January 2, Khloe shared photos of her in a mid-length, black dress. Then, when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show day later, she showed off her bump in a cleavage-baring white dress. One thing Khloe adds to the majority of her pregnancy outfits is a light jacket. She tends to drape different, floor-length coverups over her tight gowns, just like Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian, 36, have done throughout their pregnancies. Khloe is set to give birth sometime in early March 2018.

Speaking of Chrissy Teigen, the cookbook author’s pregnancy style has been exceptional. Chrissy, who is pregnant with her second child, has been the queen of lavish red carpet dresses her second time around. Between her sparkling, silver Grammys dress, to her thigh high, plunging black gown at Lip Sync Battle live in mid January, Chrissy is a pro at pregnancy style! Be sure to check out the food guru and more pregnant stars in out above gallery!

HollywoodLifers, which star’s pregnancy style if your favorite?