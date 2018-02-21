Brit Awards Winners 2018 — Full List: Dua Lipa, Stormzy & More Win Big
They’re here! Find out who took home an award or two during the 2018 Brit Awards.
How exciting! The 2018 Brit Awards went down on Wednesday, February 21 and so many of your favorite artists were crowned winners. While nominees included big names like Ed Sheeran, Liam Payne, Little Mix, Foo Fighters, and more, the winners were an incredible mix of mainstream and low-key artists that everyone loves. In fact, it was solo artist Dua Lipa who was crowned with British Female Solo Artist and Stormzy who joined her as British Male Solo Artist. Rag’n’Bone Man was also named a winner for British Single for his song, “Human”, which won over Calvin Harris, Jonas Blue and more!
The show itself was hosted by handsome comedian, Jack Whitehall. He was a pure riot who kept the artists and fans laughing throughout the show. At one point he even used Liam and his girlfriend, Cheryl, to take a dig at former One Direction singer, Niall Horan. Jack asked Niall and Cheryl to give the “little one” a wave to the camera, then asked how Niall was doing these days. Too funny! But, what you really want to know about is the winners — so check out the full list below!
British Male Solo Artist:
Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Loyle Carner
Rag’n’Bone Man
Stormzy
British Female Solo Artist:
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Kate Tempest
Laura Marling
Paloma Faith
British Single:
Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry, Big Sean – “Feels”
Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson – “Symphony”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”
J Hus – “Did You See”
Jax Jones feat. RAYE – “You Don’t Know Me”
Jonas Blue feat. Will Singe – “Mama”
Liam Payne feat. Quavo – “Strip That Down”
Little Mix – “Touch”
Rag’n’Bone Man – “Human”
British Group:
Gorillaz
London Grammar
Royal Blood
Wolf Alice
The xx
British Breakthrough Act:
Dave
Dua Lipa
J Hus
Loyle Carner
Sampha
British Video:
Anne-Marie – “Ciao Adios”
Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry, Big Sean – “Feels”
Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson – “Symphony”
Dua Lipa – “New Rule”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”
Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times“
Jonas Blue feat. Will Singe – “Mama”
Liam Payne feat. Quavo – “Strip That Down”
Little Mix – “Touch”
Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift – ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’
International Female Solo Artist:
Alicia Keys
Bjork
Lorde
Pink
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist:
Beck
Childish Gambino
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
2018 International Group:
Arcade Fire
Foo Fighters
Haim
The Killers
LCD Sound System
Mastercard British Album Of The Year
Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran – ÷
J Hus – Common Sense
Rag’n’Bone Man – Human
Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer
Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think the right winners were crowned? Comment below, let us know.