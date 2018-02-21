Brit Awards Winners 2018 — Full List: Dua Lipa, Stormzy & More Win Big

They’re here! Find out who took home an award or two during the 2018 Brit Awards.

How exciting! The 2018 Brit Awards went down on Wednesday, February 21 and so many of your favorite artists were crowned winners. While nominees included big names like Ed Sheeran, Liam Payne, Little Mix, Foo Fighters, and more, the winners were an incredible mix of mainstream and low-key artists that everyone loves. In fact, it was solo artist Dua Lipa who was crowned with British Female Solo Artist and Stormzy who joined her as British Male Solo Artist. Rag’n’Bone Man was also named a winner for British Single for his song, “Human”, which won over Calvin Harris, Jonas Blue and more!

The show itself was hosted by handsome comedian, Jack Whitehall. He was a pure riot who kept the artists and fans laughing throughout the show. At one point he even used Liam and his girlfriend, Cheryl, to take a dig at former One Direction singer, Niall Horan. Jack asked Niall and Cheryl to give the “little one” a wave to the camera, then asked how Niall was doing these days. Too funny! But, what you really want to know about is the winners — so check out the full list below!

British Male Solo Artist:

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Loyle Carner

Rag’n’Bone Man

Stormzy

British Female Solo Artist:

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Kate Tempest

Laura Marling

Paloma Faith

British Single:

Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry, Big Sean – “Feels”

Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson – “Symphony”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”

J Hus – “Did You See”

Jax Jones feat. RAYE – “You Don’t Know Me”

Jonas Blue feat. Will Singe – “Mama”

Liam Payne feat. Quavo – “Strip That Down”

Little Mix – “Touch”

Rag’n’Bone Man – “Human”

British Group:

Gorillaz

London Grammar

Royal Blood

Wolf Alice

The xx

British Breakthrough Act:

Dave

Dua Lipa

J Hus

Loyle Carner

Sampha

British Video:

Anne-Marie – “Ciao Adios”

Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry, Big Sean – “Feels”

Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson – “Symphony”

Dua Lipa – “New Rule”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times“

Jonas Blue feat. Will Singe – “Mama”

Liam Payne feat. Quavo – “Strip That Down”

Little Mix – “Touch”

Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift – ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’

International Female Solo Artist:

Alicia Keys

Bjork

Lorde

Pink

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist:

Beck

Childish Gambino

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

2018 International Group:

Arcade Fire

Foo Fighters

Haim

The Killers

LCD Sound System

Mastercard British Album Of The Year

Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran – ÷

J Hus – Common Sense

Rag’n’Bone Man – Human

Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think the right winners were crowned? Comment below, let us know.