BRIT Awards Red Carpet Photos — Rita Ora, Dua Lipa & More Singers Slay In London

The stars were bright and shining on the BRIT Awards 2018 red carpet! Our favorite celebs like Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Rita Ora were dressed to the nines and ready for the show! See here!

Seriously; everyone looked amazeballs at the 2018 BRIT Awards! We’re absolutely dying over the dramatic looks that we saw on the red carpet on February 21. Dua Lipa was basically an IRL angel in a fluffy pink tulle dress with a short skirt in the front, and a billowy and pillowy train flowing behind her. It reminded us of the romantic dress Cardi B just wore to the Grammy Awards. See the full-length photo of Dua Lipa’s dress below! You know, Ed Sheeran‘s black suit and tie wasn’t anything unique, but he was still a handsome devil. A huge improvement over last year’s beat poet cosplay.

Rita Ora was positively gorgeous in a fully feathered gown. We see a pattern already! She kind of looks like she’s the newest Muppet to join the troupe, but in the best way. You know? The strapless, tiered gown is actually ombré, going from white to a soft blue color at the bottom. She totally pulls the look off.

Remember the wild outfits from last years BRIT Awards red carpet? We love music awards shows above all else because stars aren’t afraid to get creative with their looks. At the 2017 shows, the babes from Little Mix owned the red carpet in somewhat coordinating, but very different dresses. Think: leather, denim, satin, and feathers! May not be everyone’s cup of tea, but we love their style. Grace Chatto from Clean Bandit gave us full Gwen Stefani realness by dying her hair blue to match her blue, satin jumpsuit and clutch. Brooklyn Beckham rolled up sans-Chloe Grace Mortez, but still turned heads with an utterly gigantic plaid coat. Click HERE to see more of the best BRIT Awards red carpet looks of all time!

HollywoodLifers, whose look is your favorite on the 2018 BRIT Awards red carpet? Let us know!