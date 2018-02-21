BRIT Awards 2018: Hailey Baldwin, Rita Ora & More Best Dressed Stars At The Show

It’s the biggest night in Britain! Music’s biggest stars showcased their amazing style at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 21 — see the hottest looks in pics here!

The BRIT Awards were a star-studded affair! On Feb. 21, some of the biggest musicians in the world gathered for the awards, held at the famous O2 arena in London, England. Hailey Baldwin had one of our favorite looks of the night. She went goth in a dark and edgy look, rocking a skintight black and blue dress and midnight blue lipstick. Rita Ora went BIG this year, wearing a poofy, white, tiered dress. She generally oozes sex appearl on the red carpet, but this look was a bit covered up for her! In 2017, Rita wore an army green Alexandre Vauthier couture gown, with a bedazzled bodice and sheer skirt. She looked amazing! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked stunning, as usual. Her gorgeous and glowing makeup was done by Kate Synnott. We just saw her at New York Fashion Week — she really is a jet-setter!

Jack Whitehall. Justin Timberlake, the Foo Fighters, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Dua Lipa will all be taking the stage, whileOne Direction members, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Little Mix in the category. In addition to some amazing fashion, we’ll be treated to some great live performances during the show, which will be hosted bytheandDua Lipa will all be taking the stage, while Liam Payne will be joining Rita for a buzzed-about duet. Of course, awards will also be given out during the ceremony, and one of the most talked about categories of the night is British Video of the Year, as formermembers,and Zayn Malik are all nominated against each other. They’ll also be up against Ed andin the category.

