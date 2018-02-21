Blac Chyna Reportedly Insists She Didn’t Leak Her Own Sex Tape & Has No Idea How It Went Public

Amidst speculation that Blac Chyna leaked her sex tape for publicity, she swears she had nothing to do with the NSFW footage going public, according to a new report.

Many fans have been accusing Blac Chyna of putting her own sex tape online. However, she’s insistent that, not only did she NOT leak the footage, but she never even showed it to anyone, according to TMZ. The video, which appears to show Blac performing oral sex on a man, whose face does not appear in the clip, was reportedly shot on the reality star’s cellphone, which was not stolen. TMZ also reports that there was no “obvious evidence” that the phone was hacked into, and nothing else from the camera roll was leaked. Blac’s ex, Mechie, who she dated over the summer, claims to be the man in the video, and he also swears that he did not leak the tape. In fact, he says he didn’t even have his own copy.

Blac is reportedly planning to file a police report by the end of the week. She has yet to comment publicly on the matter, as her lawyer said they are currently treating it as a “criminal investigation.” As HollywoodLife previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Kris Jenner, is not so certain Blac had nothing to do with the leak, and has speculated that she might be behind it. “As far as she’s concerned, there’s nothing Chyna wouldn’t do in the hopes of some publicity,” our source explained. It’s not surprising that Kris would have a negative view of Blac, as they’re currently in the midst of a lawsuit following the latter’s breakup from Kris’ son, Rob Kardashian.

Chyna has accused Kris and other Kardashian family members of purposely trying to ruin her career by having the show, Rob & Chyna, cancelled after the split. Blac has also alleged that Rob assaulted her in 2017, which he has denied.

