Anna Sui Outdoes Herself With Her Very Best Collection Yet For Fall 2018

Just when Anna Sui fans thought she might not be able to conjure more magic from her favorite era, the 1960s, she pulls out an even more exciting and mouthwatering collection than ever.

You know a designer’s vision is brilliant when it’s the depths of a dreary NYC February, you couldn’t be more sick of boots and winter clothes, and then the delights walking down the runway have you hungering for fall all over again. That’s exactly what Anna Sui accomplished with her new “Owl and a Pussycat” full collection: a fully modern take on the exuberant late ’60s, cusp of the ’70s looks. It was a wildly energetic and optimistic time that saw the seemingly sudden birth of the modern and liberated woman. For the first time in history, a generation of young women was freed from the fear of pregnancy (thanks to the new birth control pill) and empowered to pursue college educations and a full range of professional careers. Cosmopolitan magazine instructed these women that they could have sex lives, orgasms, their own paychecks, and apartments, all while looking fabulous in miniskirts, fishnet stockings and front-laced boots.

It was an exhilarating era for fashion and this is what has inspired Anna’s feast of exquisite prints, many of which are mixed and matched, her bold colors, and fabulously wearable pieces — minidresses, long sheaths, peacoats, short shorts, charmeuse blouses, chiffon dresses and more. Florals — big and poppy, and small and delicate — are recurring themes, as well as those Age of Aquarius sunrises, crescent moons and stars. Crochet, sheerness, metallic shine, fringes, and feathers add lots of fun texture. And do look down, because Anna’s chunky heeled, laced-up and embellished boots and shoes designed in a collaboration with sustainable footwear brand, Bed Stu, take style and liberation to your feet. You can easily see striding through life in these sexy and walkable looks.

When it comes to the actual presentation of her collections, Anna always brings her fun and free-spirit. With loving sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid opening and closing the show, Cindy Crawford‘s identical daughter Kaia Gerber bringing her beauty and a soundtrack of soulful ’60s hits — “Moon River” and “Walk On By,” — Anna transports you away from 2018 stress and divisiveness to a world of what was, and can be once more. Inspiring work, Anna!