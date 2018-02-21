Angelina Jolie Desperate To Work With Justin Theroux After Jen Aniston Split & He’s ‘Tempted’

Angelina Jolie is a big fan of Justin Theroux! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she wants to work with him now that he’s no longer with Jennifer Aniston.

It’s not a secret that Angelina Jolie isn’t team Jennifer Aniston, however, it is interesting to hear the Maleficent actress has taken a liking to her soon to be ex-hubby Justin Theroux. “Angelina is interested in working with Justin Theroux, she actually put feelers out before he and Jennifer’s split [on Feb. 15]. Apparently she’s a big fan of The Leftovers. When Justin and Jennifer were together no one expected it to happen, but now that they’ve split the chances of him saying yes to Angelina are way up,” a source close to Angelina tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. It’s certainly thoughtful for Angie to wait until after their split. After all, fans still hold her responsible for Jennifer and Brad Pitt’s 2005 breakup.

“Justin’s a very ambitious guy and his star is on the rise. Doing a project with Angelina could really take him to the next level. Of course it would really hurt Jennifer, so that may be a deterrent for him, but it’s certainly going to be tempting for him,” our source continued. Even though Angelina has a very successful film career, which includes acting and producing, we can understand Justin’s hesitation.

Despite their split, the couple has vowed to remain close. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another,” the couple said in a joint statement given to HollywoodLife.com. So, it may be hard for Angie and Justin to work together. Plus, the couple hasn’t made any plans to file for divorce. Nevertheless, we still wish them best during this difficult time.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Angelina Jolie and Justin Theroux should work together? Let us know your thoughts below!