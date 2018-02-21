Cyrus’ big Bar Mitzvah is going down on the Feb. 23 episode of ‘Andi Mack.’ HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting an infographic that features exciting sneak peeks of the episode!

The Feb. 23 episode of Andi Mack is going to be a special one. After much preparation and planning, it’s time for Cyrus’ Bar Mitzvah. Andi and her friends and family join Cyrus for his celebration, which will be full of life-changing events for all the characters. Our EXCLUSIVE infographic reveals photos from the highly-anticipated episode. From Jonah getting groovy on the dance floor to Andi and Buffy dancing in matching outfits, this “bash-mitzvah” is going to be one to remember!

Andi and Buffy’s dance tribute to Cyrus will include ’80s dance moves and LED light up sneakers. We can’t wait to see this! Andi also receives a beautiful hand-sketched gift from someone. Who could it be from?! The infographic also adds that during Peyton Lee’s audition for the lead role, she said Anne Hathaway was her favorite actress. In honor of that, show creator Terri Minsky wrote her name into Andi’s dialogue. How cool! Isn’t Terri just the best?!

Andi Mack will air a one-hour episode — “Cyrus’ Bash-Mitzvah!” — on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel. Twelve new episodes from season two will debut beginning in June 2018. The show was recently renewed for a third season, which will debut later in 2018. In addition to Peyton, the show also stars Lilan Bowden as Bex Mack, Lauren Tom as Celia Mack, Joshua Rush as Cyrus Goodman, Sofia Wylie as Buffy Driscoll and Asher Angel as Jonah Beck. Recurring cast members are Trent Garrett as Bowie Quinn, Stoney Westmoreland as Henry “HAM” Mack, Emily Skinner as Amber, Luke Mullen as T.J. and Darius Marcell as Walker.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Cyrus’ Bar Mitzvah episode! Let us know!