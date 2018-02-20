Red Velvet: 5 Things To Know About The K-Pop Band Who Performed At The Winter Olympics

Red Velvet is one of the biggest girl groups on the planet, but if you’ve never heard of them, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Here are five things to know!

Red Velvet put on an incredible headlining performance at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games today, Feb. 20, and fans are thrilled that the South Korean superstars brought some much-needed girl power. Here’s everything you need to know about them!

1. Red Velvet was formed by S.M. Entertainment in August 2014. They made their debut with four members: Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. A fifth member, Yeri, was added to the group in March 2015.

2. They’ve released two albums and five EPs to date. Red Velvet’s debut EP Ice Cream Cake came out in March 2015, followed by their first studio album The Red in September of that year. Some of their most popular songs include “Bad Boy,” “Ice Cream Cake” and “Russian Roulette.” You can take a listen below!

3. Red Velvet has also tried their hand at television. Irene has hosted the music show Music Bank and Yeri has done the same with Show! Music Core. Joy also appeared on the variety show We Got Married and in the drama The Liar and His Lover, while Seulgi had a role on the reality/drama show Idol Drama Operation Team. Finally, Wendy served as a short-time host on KBS World’s K-Rush.

4. They’ve received a ton of awards. In 2017, Red Velvet took home the Golden Disc New Artist Award, as well as the Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Female Group. They’ve also won at the Melon Music Awards and Seoul Music Awards!

5. The group performed their hit “Bad Boy” at the Olympics. Joy couldn’t make the performance because she was filming a role in a drama, but the rest of the ladies did an amazing job! Watch Red Velvet’s performance of “Bad Boy” at the Olympics here.

