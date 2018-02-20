Brita Sigourney: 5 Things To Know About U.S. Skier Who Took Home Bronze In Halfpipe

After Brita Sigourney took home the bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympics, with a clean and precise halfpipe performance, she’s become a sensation! Here’s 5 facts about her!

1. Brita Sigourney, 28, is an American freestyle skier. — She was born in Monterey, California and raised in Carmel, CA, where she began skiing at the age of two, and joined a ski team at age eight. Brita later attended Santa Catalina School in Monterey, CA, and then enrolled in UC Davis, where she played water polo. She went on to train as a freestyle skier in Park City, Utah, where she is now one of the top female free-skiers in the world.

2. She earned the bronze medal for Team USA on her final run in women’s freeski halfpipe. — That’s why Brita’s on everyone’s radar! The 2018 Winter Olympics marked Brita’s second Olympic appearance. Her Olympic experience includes: Two-time Olympian [2014, 2018]; Olympic medalist [1 bronze], PyeongChang 2018, bronze [halfpipe], Sochi 2014, 6th [halfpipe] — Watch the run that earned her to bronze, below!

3. She has an impressive. — Brita is a three-time X Games medalist and is the first woman to land a 1080 in a competition halfpipe run. She won the 2010 Junior World Championships, 2011 Snow Basin Dew Tour, 2012 Copper Mountain Grand Prix, and the 2012 Mammoth Grand Prix. Other career highlights include [via Team USA]:

World Championship Experience Most recent: 2017 – 9th [halfpipe]

Years of participation: 2011, 2017

Top finish: 6th [halfpipe] – 2011

Other 2017 FIS World Cup Standings, 7th [halfpipe]

2016 FIS World Cup Standings, 8th [halfpipe]

2015 FIS World Cup Standings, 8th [halfpipe]

2015 X Games Aspen, bronze [superpipe]

2014 FIS World Cup Standings, 6th [halfpipe]

2012 FIS World Cup Standings, 1st [halfpipe]

2012 X Games Aspen, bronze [superpipe]

2011 FIS World Cup Standings, 1st [halfpipe]

2011 X Games Aspen, silver [superpipe]

4. Brita’s overcome multiple injuries before taking the bronze — She suffered a knee injury in 2012 and focused on her recovery, where she was strong enough to win the Dew Tour in December 2012. Then in February 2013, Brita broke her collarbone and injured her shoulder at the Sochi test event World Cup. After undergoing surgery on her shoulder, she found out she had also re-injured her knee. After another recovery period, Brita came back in 2015, earning a second X Games bronze medal in Aspen. She also landed on the podium in third at the SFR Freestyle Tour.

5. She’s taken! — By the looks of certain Instagram posts, she’s seemingly in a relationship with Tim McChesney. A Park City, Utah resident, himself, McChesney is also a skier. He also works in film production, where he documents skiing.

