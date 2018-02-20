Benoit Beauséjour-Savard: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Winter Games’ Hunk Who Left

Benoit shocked us all when he left ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ at the end of episode 2. Here’s everything you need to know about the Canadian stud.

1. He left Bachelor Winter Games in the second episode. Benoit, 31, and Clare Crawley, 36, hit it off almost immediately in Vermont, but their burgeoning relationship quickly took a turn. Clare suddenly found herself torn between Benoit and Christian. Benoit revealed that he was falling for Clare and asked whether or not she saw a future with him. Clare wasn’t sure about her feelings quite yet. When Clare was unable to commit, Benoit decided to leave the show. Clare immediately started having regrets about letting Benoit go.

2. He’s got a sexy French accent! In addition to his pretty face, Bachelor Winter Games fans found themselves swooning over Benoit’s accent! Benoit currently lives in Montreal, Canada. Many of his posts on his Instagram page are written in French. There’s something super sexy about a bilingual guy!

3. He was on Canada’s version of The Bachelorette. He was on season one of the Canadian version of the reality show. Benoit made it to the final five before he was eliminated. His fellow Winter Games castmate Kevin Wendt, 33, got engaged to Bachelorette Jasmine Lorimer at the end of the season. They split in April 2017.

4. There are rumors he returns to the show for a big reason! The official Twitter account for Bachelor Winter Games revealed that one couple will get engaged by the end of the season. Fans immediately started wondering whether or not Benoit and Clare would be the ones to get engaged. In the promo, the woman with the engagement ring has a pinky ring on that is similar to one that Clare is seen wearing. Does Clare have a change of heart?!

5. Benoit is a maitre d’hotel. This means he’s the person in the restaurant who oversees everything and handles reservations. He sure looks good in a suit!

The Bachelor Winter Games airs Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

