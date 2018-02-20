T.I. & Tiny ‘Bonding’ Over Daughter’s Upcoming B-Day: Why It’s Such A Special Event For Them
After a romantic V-Day, T.I. & Tiny Harris are planning for ANOTHER big milestone — their daughter’s 2nd birthday — and it’s already brining them closer than ever!
Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and T.I., 37, may not have gone all out for Valentine’s Day this year, but apparently they’re gearing up for one super special occasion NEXT month! Don’t get us wrong, the two reportedly had a romantic date night on Feb. 14 by celebrating in their own low-key way, but for their baby daughter, Heiress Diana Harris‘, second birthday on March 26, T.I. and Tiny are going to be ANYTHING but low-key! Apparently the couple has much more to celebrate than just their beautiful little girl, and they cannot wait to embrace this happy time with loved ones. Click here to see pics of T.I. and Tiny’s kids.
“This year is totally different, it’s like night and day and they want to celebrate that,” our insider continued. “In a way this birthday party will be a celebration of their marriage too — how far they’ve come. Tiny is so grateful that God has blessed their marriage and given them this second chance, she’s ready to celebrate it!” Last year Heiress celebrated her first birthday with a Disney-themed party that included Mickey and Minnie Mouse. It was super cute, but we can’t wait to see what Tiny and T.I. have up their sleeves this year!
Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you glad Tiny and T.I.’s relationship is back on the mend? Do you think they’ll stay together for good this time?