T.I. & Tiny ‘Bonding’ Over Daughter’s Upcoming B-Day: Why It’s Such A Special Event For Them

After a romantic V-Day, T.I. & Tiny Harris are planning for ANOTHER big milestone — their daughter’s 2nd birthday — and it’s already brining them closer than ever!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and T.I., 37, may not have gone all out for Valentine’s Day this year, but apparently they’re gearing up for one super special occasion NEXT month! Don’t get us wrong, the two reportedly had a romantic date night on Feb. 14 by celebrating in their own low-key way, but for their baby daughter, Heiress Diana Harris‘, second birthday on March 26, T.I. and Tiny are going to be ANYTHING but low-key! Apparently the couple has much more to celebrate than just their beautiful little girl, and they cannot wait to embrace this happy time with loved ones. Click here to see pics of T.I. and Tiny’s kids.

“Heiress turns 2 next month and that’s the next big milestone Tip and Tiny are planning to celebrate,” a friend of Tiny’s told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are going to throw a big party in Atlanta and invite all their family and friends. Heiress is old enough now to really understand the whole thing — the presents and the games and all that — so Tiny and Tip are going all out, they’re so excited to see her reaction.” But above all, the soiree is bringing Tiny and her man closer together in the sweetest ways! “Tiny’s planning the party but you’d be surprised by how involved Tip has been getting,” our insider explained. “This is something they’re having fun doing together, they’re bonding over it.” Aw!

Not only that, but Heiress’ special day marks somewhat of a milestone for Tiny and T.I. too. After all, their relationship was on the rocks not too long ago. “It’s extra meaningful because this time last year they were broken up,” our source said. “ They got together for her birthday party but it was tense, they were still not back together. Afterwards they went their separate ways, it was sad.” Since then though, the duo have reignited their flame, and they’re ready to embrace all the progress they’ve made.

“This year is totally different, it’s like night and day and they want to celebrate that,” our insider continued. “In a way this birthday party will be a celebration of their marriage too — how far they’ve come. Tiny is so grateful that God has blessed their marriage and given them this second chance, she’s ready to celebrate it!” Last year Heiress celebrated her first birthday with a Disney-themed party that included Mickey and Minnie Mouse. It was super cute, but we can’t wait to see what Tiny and T.I. have up their sleeves this year!

