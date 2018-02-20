‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ Sneak Peek: Joss & Derrick Fight It Out In Most Intense Elimination Ever

Get your first look at Joss and Derrick’s MAJORLY intense elimination match on ‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek!

On the Feb. 20 episode of The Challenge: Vendettas, we’ll get to see the outcome of three more elimination matches, and the most anticipated of the night is easily the battle between Challenge vet, Derrick, and impressive rookie, Joss. Remember, last week, four “mercenaries” came in to take on the four challengers up for elimination, so even though Derrick isn’t competing on this season of the show, he’s in The Ring to see if Joss has what it takes to go up against one of the best of all-time. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of Joss an Derrick’s elimination round, and it’s safe to say that things are definitely going to be as anxiety-inducing as expected!

In the clip, Joss and Derrick go at it in the physical challenge, while the rest of the cast watches on. Throughout the match, Derrick taunts Joss, and both guys refuse to give up as they wrestle one another intensely. “Joss vs Derrick is seriously the most intense elimination I have ever seen,” Kailah says in a voiceover. “It’s hard to watch but it’s hard to keep your eyes off. Someone could get hurt, someone could die. This is no joke right now.” In the minute and a half clip, Joss and Derrick find themselves at a standstill after three rounds of competition, making it clear that this is going to be a long, hard-fought challenge.

We’ll have to see how this one plays out when The Challenge: Vendettas airs at 9:00 p.m. ET on MTV, and there’s plenty more to look forward to in the episode. Veronica and Aneesa face-off in The Ring, too, and last week’s episode ended with V hurting her finger at the beginning of their match. Plus, Tori will take on rookie, Kam, too!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win the matchup between Derrick and Joss?!