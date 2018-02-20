Rob Kardashian ‘Sick To His Stomach’ Over Blac Chyna’s Alleged Sex Tape: Why It’s A ‘Sad Situation’

Rob Kardashian is beyond upset over the Blac Chyna sex tape scandal! So is he concerned for baby Dream?

Rob Kardashian, 30, is pretty torn up over Blac Chyna‘s alleged sex tape, as multiple sources tell HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Rob feels sick to his stomach over the [alleged] sex tape, and he’s refusing to watch it, even though some of his friends have sent him links to it,” an insider says. (A sex tape allegedly featuring Chyna, 29, hit the web on Feb. 19.) “Rob knows that when Dream and even King Cairo get older, they will be able to see this incident among — everything else that’s happened — and it will just be another sore spot in a history of incidents surrounding her,” another source adds. “It’s just a sad situation all around for him.”

“The only silver lining that could come out of all of this,” the second insider reveals, “Is if Blac didn’t release the video.” Twitter erupted when the tape was reposted by Instagram model Star Brim, but she has since denied claims that she was responsible for the leak. It’s still unknown as to who originally posted the footage.

Anyway, even when if/when the world finds out who released the tape, Rob won’t be over the moon or anything. “If it comes out that the tape was released by another person, Rob will still be disappointed,” the source tells us. Chyna’s lawyer Walter Mosley has said that police will investigate the “criminal matter,” which implies that Chyna didn’t release the video herself. Still, it’s not shocking that Rob is not here for it! See more photos of Rob and Chyna here.

