Omarosa On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Every Wild Thing She’s Said About Trump & The White House

Omarosa Manigault, 44, has a lot to say about her time working for President Donald Trump and his administration. During her time on Celebrity Big Brother, reality TV’s favorite villain has not been able to stop talking about her experience. In order to keep all of you lovely HollywoodLifers updated on what Omarosa has said, we’re compiling each and every quote for you right here. We’ll be updating this post after every episode with Omarosa’s latest, greatest and craziest quotes so make sure you check back often!

It began on February 8 when Omarosa spent some time bonding with her fellow house guest, Ross Mathews. “I felt like it was like a call for duty, I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him,” Omarosa tells Ross. “Whenever I was accepting a political appointment, it was always about the country.” Omarosa also went on to mention how the president’s tweets disturbed her as much as they did most of America’s population. “I was haunted by tweets every single day, like what is he going to tweet next? I tried to be that person and then all of the people around him attacked me. It was like, ‘Keep her away. Don’t give her access. Don’t let her talk to him,” Omarosa explained through tears as Ross listened. “It’s not my circus, not my monkeys. I’d like to say it’s not my problem, but I can’t say that because it’s bad.”

Ross understandably asked Omarosa, “Should we be worried?” And her response was very upsetting. “It’s gonna not be OK. It’s not. It’s so bad.” In the same episode, Omarosa also vowed that she would “never” vote for Donald Trump again in “a million years.” She added, “It’s just been so incredible hard to shoulder what I shouldered for those two years because I was so loyal to a person, and I didn’t realize that by being loyal to him, it was going to mean I was going to lose 100 other friends.”

On the February 12 episode, Omarosa switched gears and went after Vice President Mike Pence, 58. “Can I just say this?” she asked her fellow house guests. “As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence. So everybody’s that wishing for impeachment might wanna reconsider their life. We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president.” But, it didn’t stop there. Omarosa also made some wild accusations about the VP, adding: “He’s extreme. I’m Christian. I love Jesus but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things and I’m like ‘Jesus didn’t say that.’ Scary.” Scary indeed, O!

In a third conversation about the White House, Omarosa was asked by house guest Mark McGrath about former White House press secretary, Sean Spicer. For once Omarosa kept things light — well, sort of. “You know what I like about him? He was s service man, he served his country, beautiful family, lovely wife. However, sitting in briefing preps with him every day? Now you talk about a special form of torture. The funniest thing was trying to teach him how to pronounce words. He could barely pronounce words,” she shared. Later she questioned what might be happening in the news while they’re in the house, adding, “There has to be scandal. First of all, a lot people are leaving at the end of January. I’m sure somebody’s been fired because, you know, he likes to fire people.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Omarosa continued about her White House unloading about the first time she worked for a presidential administration. “Just so you know, when I was in the Clinton White House there was this guy named Ken Starr. So my whole time in that White House there was a special prosecutor. He was like the boogeyman and we had foyers and document reviews and all that and I thought ‘God, my White House years would be so different, those Clinton years, if we didn’t have a scandal.’ Get to this White House, right? Twenty years later, within a month or two we have a special prosecutor. Instead of Ken Starr his name is [Robert] Mueller. And the unfortunate thing is, he cost the American taxpayers millions and millions of dollars. Oh, it’s so unfortunate.”

