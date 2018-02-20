‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes Flaunts Nipples In ‘Simply Sexy’ Dress That’s Completely See-Through

NeNe Leakes took to Twitter on Feb. 20 to pose in her Black Angel see-through dress and she definitely flashed her followers while doing so! See the racy pic here!

Ooh la la! Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, 50, bravely showed off her nipples underneath a sexy black see-through dress on Twitter and it’s definitely proving she’s proud of her hot bod! The talented actress promoted the unique fashion choice in her post and gave some of her followers a word of advice. “The Black Angel Dress is simply sexy! small to 2x, ” her caption read. “NOTE: wear a black bra or tank! I just go bare because when your an elder, ain’t nobody looking no ways right @swaggboutiqueatl.” SEE THE PIC BELOW!

She may be an elder but NeNe sure has people turning heads with how good she looks! Whether she’s in an elegant wardrobe choice or a sexy one, the blonde beauty knows how to get people talking. In addition to flashing her nipples, NeNe has been making headlines for the drama surrounding her reality show. She was recently involved in some trash talk with co-star Kim Zolciak on the Feb. 18 episode and it was one for the books!

NeNe’s feud with Kim has been going on for a while and there’s even been reports that she’s thinking of quitting the show because of it. The issues surrounding the cast definitely makes for good television and NeNe is no stranger to it! Despite the criticism she often receives from some cast members, it’s good to know she’s not letting it get in the way of knowing her worth. NeNe is known for her outspokenness and confident attitude so it doesn’t seem like she’s ready to go anywhere anytime soon! You go, girl!

