Blac Chyna: Partner In Alleged Sex Tape Revealed & He’s Livid About The Leak — Who Is It?

The man on the receiving end of Blac Chyna’s alleged sex tape has been revealed — at least according to one of her exes, who claims it’s him. Here’s the latest.

Blac Chyna’s ex-boyfriend, Mechie, says he is the man in her alleged sex tape that leaked online Feb. 19. The video, which appears to show Blac performing oral sex on a man whose face is never seen on-camera, had fans buzzing all day, and now, Mechie tells TMZ that he and Chyna shot the video back when they were dating in July. Mechie claims that he recorded the footage on Chyna’s phone, and that he never had a copy of his own…so he’s pretty pissed about the leak. Like Chyna, Mechie reportedly plans to go to the cops to have this situation investigated. Chyna’s lawyer confirmed that he will be having police look into this, and that it’s being considered a “criminal matter.” YOU CAN LEARN MORE ABOUT MECHIE RIGHT HERE.

Mechie and Chyna were first linked in July, just after she had a blowout with ex, Rob Kardashian, 30, on social media. Blac was granted a restraining order against Rob at the beginning of July after he posted “revenge porn” videos of her on Instagram, and the two have been embroiled in a pretty bitter feud ever since. However, they both seem to remain committed to parenting the daughter they share together, Dream. During Rob’s social media tirade, he name-dropped men that Chyna allegedly cheated on him with, and Mechie was one of them. After that, Blac and Mechie were seen spending quite a bit of time together throughout the rest of summer, although they ended things by September.

Chyna is currently in the middle of a legal battle with Rob, Kris Jenner and other Kardashian family members, as she’s claiming that they have publicly defamed her and tarnished her career by cancelling Rob & Chyna after the breakup. None of the Kardashians have commented on this shocking sex tape.

