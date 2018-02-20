Kim Kardashian Teases New Lipstick & Rocks Hot Pink Shadow — Get The Exact Look

Kim K is known for her nude lips, and now she is modeling her very own shade of lipstick, coming soon from her KKW Beauty line!

Kim Kardashian, 37, was platinum perfection in this new look posted by her glam squad on January 19. Makeup artist Ariel Tejada did her makeup and used a lipstick shade that is “coming this summer” from KKW Beauty. He used the KKW Beauty Powder Contour and Highlight Kit on her face. For her dramatic eye look, a bold pink eyeshadow, he used “Amy” from the SEPHORA COLLECTION Sephora PRO Editorial Palette — the peachy pink shade is one of 28 colors in the $68 palette! Deal alert!

Her hair was done in messy waves by one of our fave hairstylists Justine Marjan. Justine explained how to get the look:

“1. Prep damp hair with TRESemme repair and protect 7, Christophe Robin Paris Volumizing Mist, and R+Co Wave and Shine Spray, and then rough dry with the ghd hair dryer.

2. Use the ghd soft curl iron on horizontal sections, alternating spiral curls and wrapping the air around the iron on each section.

3. Spray Oribe Dry Texture Spray throughout and then rough up with fingers.”

She looked so good! We can’t wait to see what this is for — probably to promote her new lipstick shades! We can’t wait to see KKW Beauty expand!

