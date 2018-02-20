Jenelle Evans Admits To Doing Drugs While Pregnant With 3rd Baby & Reveals CPS Got Involved

While pregnant with her third child, Jenelle Evans tested positive for a chemical found in marijuana, she admitted in a recent interview. Here’s what went down.

Jenelle Evans has been open about her drug addiction in the past, but now, she’s made a scary confession about how her use almost affected one of her babies. During an interview with The Brand podcast, Jenelle admitted to testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, while pregnant with her and David Eason’s daughter, Ensley. Luckily, Ensley didn’t suffer afterward.”I’m not going to lie about that,” she said. “I tested positive for THC and Ensley did not test positive. So CPS [Child Protective Services] was like — I was in the hospital — they said, ‘Did you smoke when you were pregnant?’ I said, ‘I did within the past 30 days.’ I said, ‘I have really bad esophageal spasms and I throw up every five minutes, I can’t even eat.’ And they said, ‘Okay, some moms do that. We are not here to judge. We are writing down your information.”

After Ensley was born, Jenelle had a follow-up “wellness check” with CPS. She explained that everything was “fine” during the check-in and that the case was closed. This was far from the first time CPS paid a visit to Jenelle’s home, though. “CPS has been here like 30 times,” she revealed. “Not just for that, but for haters online saying that I abuse my kids. So they came and check up on that.” She also insisted that she’s not using drugs anymore, which she claimed can be proven by the fact that she gets her kids up and ready every morning.

There is currently a bit of drama between Jenelle and her Teen Mom 2 castmates, as many are calling to have her and David fired from the show following some controversial remarks he made about gay and transgender parents. “Why don’t you tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals?” David wrote. “Oh, I forgot, that’s supposed to be normal.” Whoa. Harsh.

