‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Defends Husband In The Worst Way After His Homophobic Tweets

Jenelle Evans just made her husband David Eason’s homophobic rant even worse with a lame excuse that he publicly tolerates folks in the LGBT community.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, 26, is desperately trying to defend her husband David Eason‘s incredibly homophobic rant on Twitter. The 29-year-old went OFF on the LGBT community, saying he wouldn’t let his three kids to be around gay or transgender people on Feb. 19. The show’s fans have been calling for him to be fired and Jenelle is doing her best at spin control, while at the same time hinting that her man does really harbor such horribly homophobic beliefs and is just embarrassed that they were made public.

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on,” the mother of three told TMZ on Feb. 20. “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends. We attended Farrah (Abraham)’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left.”

Wait, what? So he didn’t cause a homophobic tantrum around gay people in public that means everything is alright? Jenelle seemed to apologize that her hubby’s beliefs were made public, but that he still holds on to those prejudiced beliefs. “We are sorry for the comments that were made,” she added, not saying that he was apologetic about his views.

David lit off a firestorm on Twitter when laying into a post about the horrific Feb. 14 Parkland, FL high school shooting massacre that resulted in the deaths of 17 students and teachers. He responded to a tweet, “And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent? Because you think you know me? Lmao why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”

A Twitter user called out his comment as extremely offensive, saying that she had a transgender child. David once again showed his anti-LGBT views, replying “You need to learn some parenting skills.” He went even further by saying that he would refuse to let his daughter with Jenelle as well as his two other kids be around gay people. “I’m going to teach them not to associate with them or be that way…If you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas,” David replied.

He’s not exactly one to pass judgement on others, considering he’s done jail stints for breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering. He’s also had several driving while impaired arrests as well as another for possession of drug paraphernalia. But this pillar of the community says that he’s above reproach while gay people are not. “God will have mercy on me but not those who are an abomination,” he wrote before his account was deactivated. Oh, and he also doesn’t seem to understand that being “homophobic” is a racist term. He added that “Homophobic? You really lost it now, I’m not scared of s**t especially a homo. Never said anything about being scared of homos.” Ugh, yes we are all having a SMH moment.

Meanwhile, Teen Mom stars are horrified by what he said:

I’m absolutely disturbed by the comments David made regarding gay & transgender parents. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 19, 2018

They need HELP! Something needs to happen! This is all disturbing to say they least, but not surprising! 😞🙄 https://t.co/h662cEMuLN — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) February 20, 2018

