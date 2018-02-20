Will Maggie Be ‘The Walking Dead’s Next Big Kill? Why Lauren Cohan Might Be Leaving

This is NOT good, ‘The Walking Dead’ fans. A new report claims that Lauren Cohan has signed on to lead a new series after ‘battling’ with AMC over her season nine salary.

Lauren Cohan, 36, might be following in the footsteps of Sonequa Martin Green and Chandler Riggs before The Walking Dead‘s eighth season comes to an end. The actress who plays fan favorite Maggie Rhee has reportedly been going toe-to-toe with AMC network execs over her salary for season nine, allegedly leaving her without a contract to return. That being said, Lauren has signed on to star in a pilot on ABC, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. While HollywoodLife can confirm that Lauren has booked the ABC pilot Whiskey Cavalier, we do not have confirmation regarding the salary negotiations with AMC.

If Maggie where the next to leave it would be yet another devastating blow to the series. The Walking Dead has begun to heavily stray from the comics, which are still being written and released by creator Robert Kirkman. Part of the show’s biggest stray from the comics was allowing Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) to get bit by a walker, suggesting that he can die at any given moment. Although the show has always prided itself on having some independence from the comics it might be time to start asking, how much is too much? As previously reported, even Robert started talking about the possibility that the show’s lead character, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), might be preparing to leave, too. Lets all say this one together now: UGH.

As for where Maggie is at currently on The Walking Dead: she’s pregnant with her dead husband, Glenn’s, baby. She’s also running The Hilltop which she rightfully took away from the troublesome Gregory. Maggie is also heavily involved in the war against Negan and the Saviors and has even been holding some Saviors hostage within The Hilltop. Fans will have to wait to see how the rest of season eight unfolds to find out whether or not Maggie will be making it to season nine — but, quite frankly, things do not look good right now. The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, February 25 at 9/8c.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Maggie is next to go on The Walking Dead? Comment below, let us know!