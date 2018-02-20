Olympic Skier Gus Kenworthy Shows Off Sick-Looking Bruise While Posing In His Underwear

Instead of a gold medal, Gus Kenworthy will leave the Winter Olympics with a nasty bruise! The skier pulled down his pants to show off the injury, saying he was wrecked!

At least he had a sense of humor about it. “A peach hasn’t been this destroyed since Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name,” Gus Kenworthy, 26, tweeted on Feb. 20, a day after he finished in 12th place in the men’s slopestyle event. At least he had a sense of humor about it. Gus’s raunchy joke – not to mention, spoiler alert, dude – was accompanied by a picture of the U.S. skier with his pants pulled down to his thighs. Granted, that was the only way he was going to show off the bruise and he did keep his underwear on. Gus’s picture raises an interesting question – can a painful looking bruise be sexy?

Gus got this painful souvenir from the 2018 Winter Olympics during practice on Feb. 16, according to the Washington Post. A day after fracturing his thumb, Gus took a tumble while training. The hematoma was so severe that he said he needed medical personnel to drain 140 ccs of blood from his backside. “Ultrasound — just got here,” he said on Instagram, “and my butt’s about to get drained. . . . I have a freakin’ booty right now and I feel like [figure skater] Adam Rippon in his ice skating pants.”

“I wasn’t allowed to film the draining process because of Olympic or medical or something rules, but look at how much blood just came out.” He then shared a picture of six syringes filled with blood. Yikes. Oh, by the way, that Adam comment? That wasn’t shade, but more of Gus paying a compliment to his USA teammate (and Adam’s booty.) He took Feb. 17 off to cheer on Adam during the men’s figure skating free skate competition before watching the women’s slopesstyle race

In between breaking this thumb and bruising his peach, Gus might want to forget the 2018 Olympics, right? Wrong. While he didn’t repeat his silver medal-winning performance from 2014, he provided what will be an iconic moment from the games at the end of his run. His boyfriend, Matt Wilkas, met him at the finish line and greeted him with a quick kiss on the lips, a bit of PDA captured by the NBC cameras, according to USA Today.

“Didn’t realize this moment was being filmed yesterday but I’m so happy that it was,” he tweeted. Gus came out in 2015 and this was his first Winter games where he competed as an openly gay man. “My childhood self would never have dreamed of seeing a gay kiss on TV at the Olympics but for the first time ever a kid watching at home CAN! Love is love is love.” And it’s good to know he has a boyfriend who will help take care of that bruise when they get home.

