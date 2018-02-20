Funko Unveils ‘Gossip Girl’, ‘Smallville’ & More Pops For Fans To Collect

Spotted: ‘Gossip Girl’ getting the Funko vinyl treatment at the New York Toy Fair!

This is SO cool! Everyone’s favorite toy company, Funko, has unveiled the first look at some incredible new pop culture collections during the 2018 New York Toy Fair. Among their new collections are some of TV’s finest shows like Gossip Girl, Smallville, Saturday Night Live, Nickelodeon cartoons and more. As you can see, Serena Van Der Woodsen and Dan Humphrey are part of the Gossip Girl collection, as are the infamous Blair Waldorf, Jenny Humphrey, and Nate Archibald. Sadly, no sign of Chuck Bass in this release. Maybe next time?

Other Funko’s that were unveiled were new additions to the Stranger Things collection. The additions are a hovering bitchin’ Eleven, a shirtless Billy Hargrove, Bob Newby, and Steve rocking black sunglasses and ready for battle with his favorite baseball bat. The Smallville collection includes two different Clark Kent’s (Superman Clark and Clark in his underwear), Lois Lane, Green Arrow and, of course, Lex Luthor. Saturday Night Live‘s vinyls are some of their iconic characters, such as Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon‘s “Dick In A Box” singers, Bill Hader‘s Stefon and Will Ferrell‘s More Cowbell! You can see ALL of the newly unveiled Funko Pop! vinyls by checking out their blog right here.

Funko didn’t leave movies out of the fun, either. Movies that are receiving their first-ever or brand new versions of Funko Pop! vinyl dolls include: Deadpool, IT, Ready Player One, Jurassic World, Disney’s Hercules, Disney’s Moana, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Princess Bride, Super Troopers, A Wrinkle In Time, Atomic Blonde, and Tomb Raider. Hope you’ve cleared off some shelf space, collectors!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Will YOU be collecting any of the new releases from Funko? Comment below, let us know!